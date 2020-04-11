COVID-19 guidance on tornado safe place shelters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma Health Department, and National Weather Service came up with guidance on how to protect yourself in this growing pandemic. Most importantly, authorities want you to protect yourself first.

“If you a have tornado bearing down and can go to a shelter, get to the shelter and protect yourself from the tornado,” said NWS Shreveport Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum.

As the United States continue to practice social distancing, Woodrum says it is up to the local jurisdictions to decide if they will open up or not. If you normally go to a storm shelter, you should call ahead. In McCurtain County, storm shelters will be open. “What would you do? Would you go to a shelter if you see a tornado on the ground or worry about COVID-19,” said McCurtain County Emergency Management Coordinator Vickie Betts.

With the threat of severe weather this weekend, make sure to have a plan in place. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, go to the lowest level of your home. You want find an interior room away from windows like a bathroom and closet. Be sure to protect your head like wearing a helmet and bicycle helmet.

