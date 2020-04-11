Breaking News
April 10 LDH update: 19,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 755 deaths reported across the state

COVID-19 guidance on tornado safe place shelters

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma Health Department, and National Weather Service came up with guidance on how to protect yourself in this growing pandemic. Most importantly, authorities want you to protect yourself first.

“If you a have tornado bearing down and can go to a shelter, get to the shelter and protect yourself from the tornado,” said NWS Shreveport Meteorologist Charlie Woodrum.

As the United States continue to practice social distancing, Woodrum says it is up to the local jurisdictions to decide if they will open up or not. If you normally go to a storm shelter, you should call ahead. In McCurtain County, storm shelters will be open. “What would you do? Would you go to a shelter if you see a tornado on the ground or worry about COVID-19,” said McCurtain County Emergency Management Coordinator Vickie Betts.

With the threat of severe weather this weekend, make sure to have a plan in place. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, go to the lowest level of your home. You want find an interior room away from windows like a bathroom and closet. Be sure to protect your head like wearing a helmet and bicycle helmet.

In addition, be sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts Saturday and Sunday. You can download the ArkLaTex Homepage App to receive the latest weather alerts to your phone.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 50°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 70° 50°

Saturday

71° / 64°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 71° 64°

Sunday

78° / 45°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 78° 45°

Monday

62° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 45°

Tuesday

61° / 41°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 61° 41°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 62° 43°

Thursday

70° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 70° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

9 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Clear
0%
60°

58°

11 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

12 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

4 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

6 AM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

57°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

60°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

64°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

65°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

70°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

4 PM
Few Showers
30%
69°

68°

5 PM
Showers
50%
68°

67°

6 PM
Showers
50%
67°

68°

7 PM
Showers
50%
68°

66°

8 PM
Showers
60%
66°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss