Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Memorial Day is turning out to be a really nice afternoon. Today will more than likely be the last time we see consistent stretch dry weather for a while. Tonight, we will see nighttime lows dropping down into the middle and upper 60s. This afternoon, we are following a complex of showers and storms in North Texas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for that region. Models are showing some of this activity to move over our northwestern corner tonight. I think some of the stronger storms will begin to weaken. Rain chances begin to crank up for everyone else Tuesday- Thursday. It will not rain for everyone but there will be a good chance you see thunderstorms.

Rainfall totals through next weekend

The rainy pattern will continue into the weekend. The next upper disturbance will move from Mexico and head our way. Yes, we do need a break from the rain especially the heavy rain. However, we are stuck in another wet pattern for the next seven days. Highs will remain in the 80s and lows in the 60s. You can click here to find out more information regarding area lakes and rivers.

The next seven days