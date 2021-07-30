Dangerous heat continues this weekend with relief arriving Monday

The hottest day of the summer could be on the way Saturday with the heat index approaching 110 degrees. A cold front brings rain and cooler temperatures Monday. Below normal temperatures could stick around through next weekend.

Friday was another very hot day around the ArkLaTex thanks to plenty of sunshine. Temperatures began in the upper 70s over most of the ArkLaTex. We have once again climbed into the upper 90s with a few locations hitting triple-digits. We very well could see the hottest day of the summer Saturday. Lows Saturday morning will once again dip into the upper 70s. Look for daytime highs to climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. It is possible that we could see an Excessive Heat Warning issued for part of the area as heat index values will be near 110 degrees. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to be safe by staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat.

Futurecast shows that we will see the dry conditions continue through most of the weekend. Expect a mostly clear sky Friday night. We will once again see plenty of sunshine Saturday. It will be another warm night Saturday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. We will see a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine Sunday with a very slight chance for the pop-up thunderstorm Sunday afternoon.

The reason for the heat is a large area of upper-level high pressure that will be centered just to our north. An intensifying upper-level trough over the eastern half of the country will push the ridge westward late this weekend and usher a cold front through the area Sunday night and Monday. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. The rain will likely be at its peak over the northern half of the area Sunday night and over the southern half of the area Monday. I don’t expect much of a severe weather threat given the timing of the front’s arrival.

The upper ridge will remain parked to our west next week. That means that we will likely see below-normal temperatures through next weekend. Highs Monday will retreat to the mid to upper 80s thanks to cloud and rain. We will then see highs in the low to middle 90s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will eventually settle into the lower 70s.

–Todd Warren