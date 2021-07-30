Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Dangerous heat continues this weekend with relief arriving Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The hottest day of the summer could be on the way Saturday with the heat index approaching 110 degrees.  A cold front brings rain and cooler temperatures Monday.  Below normal temperatures could stick around through next weekend.

Friday was another very hot day around the ArkLaTex thanks to plenty of sunshine.  Temperatures began in the upper 70s over most of the ArkLaTex.  We have once again climbed into the upper 90s with a few locations hitting triple-digits.  We very well could see the hottest day of the summer Saturday.  Lows Saturday morning will once again dip into the upper 70s.  Look for daytime highs to climb into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.  It is possible that we could see an Excessive Heat Warning issued for part of the area as heat index values will be near 110 degrees.  If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to be safe by staying hydrated and taking breaks from the heat.

Futurecast shows that we will see the dry conditions continue through most of the weekend.  Expect a mostly clear sky Friday night.  We will once again see plenty of sunshine Saturday.  It will be another warm night Saturday night under a clear to partly cloudy sky.  We will see a few more clouds mixing in with the sunshine Sunday with a very slight chance for the pop-up thunderstorm Sunday afternoon. 

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The reason for the heat is a large area of upper-level high pressure that will be centered just to our north. An intensifying upper-level trough over the eastern half of the country will push the ridge westward late this weekend and usher a cold front through the area Sunday night and Monday.  This front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area.  The rain will likely be at its peak over the northern half of the area Sunday night and over the southern half of the area Monday.  I don’t expect much of a severe weather threat given the timing of the front’s arrival.

The upper ridge will remain parked to our west next week. That means that we will likely see below-normal temperatures through next weekend.  Highs Monday will retreat to the mid to upper 80s thanks to cloud and rain.  We will then see highs in the low to middle 90s for the rest of the week.  Overnight lows will eventually settle into the lower 70s.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss