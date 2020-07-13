Dangerous heat Monday, Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory in effect

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The dangerous heatwave will continue today with high temperatures forecast to be in the upper 90s, with high humidity bringing heat index values over 110 degrees.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High pressure continues to press down on the region bringing searing heat and stagnant air at the surface which is keeping the humidity trapped at ground level. This will bring heat index values at or above 100 degrees by 10 a.m., and afternoon ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 110 to 114 degree range across much of the region. An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect.

‘Feels like’ temperatures late afternoon and evening Monday

Due to the dangerous heat, you should limit your time outside to the early morning and late evening, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, stay hydrated, and check on pets.

There is a complex of thunderstorms to our northwest moving in our direction from Oklahoma. It is possible a few isolated showers and storms may hold together or redevelop today. Any rain will be spotty in nature, the hope is this complex of storms can lay down some cloud cover and limit the amount of direct sunlight in these very hot temperatures.

The very hot temperatures will result in rapidly rising air, so if we are able to get any thunderstorms going it is possible as the air cools and drops out of the thunderstorms we could see one or two storms capable of damaging downburst winds. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in their ‘marginal risk’ outlook for this reason.

I wish I had better news for the remainder of the week, but it’s looking like the heat and humidity will be with us through the weekend as high pressure continues to strengthen. We will likely have highs in the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday as well.

There is some hope the ridge will move far enough north that we may see some seabreeze type shower sand storms late in the week and into the weekend. Even if that happens highs will still reach the 90s each day.

