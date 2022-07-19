SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The temperatures will continue to rise today with highs pushing 105 to 106 degrees in some areas. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for much of the ArkLaTex.

Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday

Dangerous heat for the next 48 hours: Temperatures will be in the low 80s at sunrise with a breezy south wind developing. That south wind off the Gulf is keeping our humidity very high, and high pressure is expected to keep afternoon highs near or above 100 degrees. The northern ArkLaTex, including The Shreveport and Texarkana metro areas, will have a heat index this afternoon over 110 degrees, and as highs as 115 degrees. This is where the Excessive Heat Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. The heat index will be just below 110 in the areas under a Heat Advisory south of I-20.

Afternoon heat index or ‘feels like’ temperatures

Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke can develop rapidly when temperatures are this hot. It is important to stay hydrated, limit your time outside, and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. Make sure you look after your pets today as well.

It would sure be nice to have some rainfall around today, but high pressure is pumping hot and dry air into the ArkLaTex. That said, there have been a few isolated showers moving across east Texas early this morning, but they will likely not hold together after sunrise. It will be breezy today, with a southwest wind of 15 miles per hour, and occasional gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour. With the burn bans and drought conditions, wildfire danger is high. https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/weather/current-arklatex-burn-bans/

A Fire Weather Warning (Red Flag Warning) is in effect for northeast Texas.

Even hotter tomorrow with rainfall returning Thursday: We will likely be a degree or two warmer tomorrow, so some areas may wind up with highs of 106 to 108 degrees, so there will be another Excessive Heat Warning.

A front will move across the central and southern Plains stalling near the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday. This will bring a chance of scattered rain and storms. This may cool us a few degrees but we will likely remain in the low 100s Thursday through Sunday with little relief expected through early next week.