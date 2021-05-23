Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Daytime rain and storm chances on the increase

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Sunshine has made a return for some of the ArkLaTex. Unlike yesterday, all of the ArkLaTex are seeing temperatures in the 80s. Tonight, temperatures will drop down into the 60s! Monday, I am still expecting lots of clouds in the ArkLaTex. The tropical moisture over Texas will slowly get nudged to the east. If we see any afternoon storms, I think they will occur in the western zones of Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas.

However, rain chances will be on the increase for Tuesday and Wednesday. The big upper high over the Southeast will begin to move east. A low-pressure disturbance will develop over Texas to increase daytime thunderstorms. Like normal, the thunderstorms will weaken after sunset.

A short-lived ridge will build in for Thursday and Friday. For Memorial Day weekend, a disturbance over the Plains will break the ridge down and increase rain chances. It is a possible cold front that could sneak its way southward. Again, I wouldn’t cancel any Memorial Day weekend plans yet. It does look like some storms will be around especially over the northern parts of the ArkLaTex. Highs will remain in the 80s and 90s.

