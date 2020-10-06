Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Delta still a major category 4 hurricane that will bring rain to the ArkLaTex late in the week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Look for the warming Trend and sunshine to continue through Wednesday. Clouds and a chance of rain will begin Thursday as Hurricane Delta moves across the Gulf of Mexico. Delta will bring the threat of heavy rain to the eastern half of the ArkLaTex Friday into Saturday.

Tuesday was a sunny and warmer day around the area. After lows in the mid to upper forties, daytime highs climbed into the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect even warmer temperatures Wednesday as we’ll see a mix of lots of sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures Wednesday morning will once again be cool as we start in the low to mid-50s. Look for daytime highs to soar into the low to mid-80s.

Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday night as we will likely see a mostly cloudy sky Thursday. We will also have a chance for a few scattered showers during the day Thursday. Rain chances will increase Friday as Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coast. Models have shifted somewhat to the West since yesterday. As of right now, it still appears as if the biggest impacts from Delta will occur to the east of our area. However, we still have the chance of seeing some locally heavy rain over the eastern edge of the area where rainfall totals of two to four inches will be possible. It will be somewhat windy Friday through Saturday but the biggest wind impacts will also likely be to our East. It is possible that we could see some lingering rain Saturday. You can see the continuously updated forecast and possible impacts from Delta below.

Once Delta moves away from our area, expect the resumption of the mainly warm and dry weather pattern Sunday through Tuesday. Daytime highs will return to the mid-to-upper 80s. Overnight lows will likely be in the mid to Upper 60s. Models do indicate a cold front moving through our area by the middle of next week. This front will bring our next best chance for rain and also will usher in some cooler temperatures. Highs will likely return to the seventies and lows to the 50s by the end of next week. 

I will have the very latest on Hurricane Delta as well as tonight’s two-week weather outlook in my live update Tuesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

