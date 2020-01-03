Dense Fog Advisory Friday morning.. fantastic weekend on the way.. storms late next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see a brief lingering rain shower or two today, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy ahead of what will be a sunny and beautiful January weekend. 

This morning all locations are in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Dense fog has developed across much of the region, especially east Texas. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. as visibility on roadways will be less than 1 mile. The advisory includes all of our major interstates.

Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m.


As a cold front moves through today and wind turns to the northwest around a low passing overhead, it may try to pull in a few showers during the day. Futurecast is showing a brief chance of rain in Texarkana around 2 p.m. and in Shreveport closer to sunset. Any accumulations would be a few one-hundredths of an inch.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Despite the front temperatures will remain above normal today as highs will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. As skies clear tonight we will feel the cold air settle in as lows will fall into the 30s. 

Friday night into Saturday morning lows


The weekend will bring cold mornings but wonderful afternoons. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday we will warm into the upper 60s with all-day sunshine. Rare to have a dry weekend in January with above normal temperatures, but that’s what we’re in for. 

Our next cold front will move in late Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 60s ahead of the front Monday with increasing clouds. Due to a lack of moisture ahead of the front, any rain will be light and likely fall overnight with a few lingering showers early Tuesday morning after sunrise. We should clear out quickly Tuesday with highs dropping off a few degrees through the middle of next week.
Watching late next week (Thursday/Friday) for our next strong cold front that could bring a chance of thunderstorms and a bigger temperature drop. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

62° / 40°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 62° 40°

Saturday

59° / 39°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 59° 39°

Sunday

70° / 43°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 70° 43°

Monday

69° / 44°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 69° 44°

Tuesday

56° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 34°

Wednesday

58° / 42°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 58° 42°

Thursday

66° / 57°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 66° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

58°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

59°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

60°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

61°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

62°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
61°

59°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
55°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

51°

10 PM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

12 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

1 AM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

2 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

3 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
10%
43°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories