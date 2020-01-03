Dense Fog Advisory Friday morning.. fantastic weekend on the way.. storms late next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may see a brief lingering rain shower or two today, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy ahead of what will be a sunny and beautiful January weekend.

This morning all locations are in the 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Dense fog has developed across much of the region, especially east Texas. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. as visibility on roadways will be less than 1 mile. The advisory includes all of our major interstates.

Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m.



As a cold front moves through today and wind turns to the northwest around a low passing overhead, it may try to pull in a few showers during the day. Futurecast is showing a brief chance of rain in Texarkana around 2 p.m. and in Shreveport closer to sunset. Any accumulations would be a few one-hundredths of an inch.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Despite the front temperatures will remain above normal today as highs will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. As skies clear tonight we will feel the cold air settle in as lows will fall into the 30s.

Friday night into Saturday morning lows



The weekend will bring cold mornings but wonderful afternoons. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday we will warm into the upper 60s with all-day sunshine. Rare to have a dry weekend in January with above normal temperatures, but that’s what we’re in for.

Our next cold front will move in late Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will stay in the 60s ahead of the front Monday with increasing clouds. Due to a lack of moisture ahead of the front, any rain will be light and likely fall overnight with a few lingering showers early Tuesday morning after sunrise. We should clear out quickly Tuesday with highs dropping off a few degrees through the middle of next week.

Watching late next week (Thursday/Friday) for our next strong cold front that could bring a chance of thunderstorms and a bigger temperature drop.

