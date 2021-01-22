Dense fog and mist Friday morning, dry Saturday, widespread rain and storms Sunday and Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dense fog, drizzle, and light rain will be possible for much of the day Friday. Drier weather returns Saturday, but another round of rain and storms is on the way Sunday into Monday.

The biggest issue for the morning commute Monday will be dense fog that affects much of the region. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. for most of East Texas and northwest Louisiana. Roadway visibility will likely be less than a quarter-mile, traffic may be moving slower, so give yourself a few extra minutes for the morning drive.

Dense Fog Advisory

In addition to the dense fog, there is mist and drizzle as well as light rain falling across much of the ArkLaTex. The steady rain showers will be moving across the I-30 corridor through the morning, with rain becoming lightly scattered through the afternoon and evening. If you have any outdoor plans today include an umbrella so you don’t get caught by a stray shower. Rain will likely taper off tonight leaving us dry tomorrow.

Temperatures will be on the cool side today, as we’ll be in the 40s and 50s this morning, with the persistent cloud cover, drizzle and rain holding highs in the 50s and low 60s. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday: If you are planning any outdoor activities, yard work, or if you’re just wanting to get some fresh air push your outdoor plans this weekend towards Saturday. We will be between cold fronts which means we will enjoy dry weather, with highs cool but tolerable in the 50s. Rain is going to return Saturday night into Sunday.

Sunday: Buyer beware if you have any outdoor plans Sunday. A warm front will move across the ArkLaTex in the morning bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon. The front will stall along the I-30 corridor late in the day as a cold front arrives from the west. The intersection of the fronts will create an environment that is favorable for thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday morning mainly throughout the northern ArkLaTex. While severe weather isn’t expected, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out at this point.

Rainfall accumulations will be in the 1 to 2-inch range, with the heaviest rain likely to fall across the northern ArkLaTex Sunday into Monday. Rain will taper off during the day Monday. No flash flooding is expected.

Potential rainfall accumulations Sunday and Monday

Dry and comfortable weather will take over for a few days next week. Highs will be in the low 60s Tuesday through Thursday, with only a slight chance of rain on Wednesday.