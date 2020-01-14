Dense fog and thunderstorms Tuesday morning.. scattered storms will continue throughout the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A warm front is bringing rain and thunderstorms across much of east Texas and Louisiana this morning.

1-hour radar loop

Some areas have picked up an inch of rain, including Shreveport/Bossier, Minden and Natchitoches Parish. We will likely see ponding of water on roadways this morning in these areas.

The widespread issue Tuesday morning will be dense fog. Most areas are reporting visibility at 1 mile or less. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. for much of the region where rain isn’t falling.

The chance for rain will remain highest in east Texas and Louisiana as the front stalls out. I would expect we’ll see rain gradually taper off in most areas this afternoon and evening. I wouldn’t be surprised if we miss the rain completely across northeast Texas, and Oklahoma where rain chances will be higher in the upcoming days.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Temperatures will warm nicely into the 60s and low 70s today despite the rain. We will see some periods of sunshine across the I-30 corridor.

Tuesday forecast highs

A series of fronts this week will keep our rain chances high tomorrow and Thursday. Cold air will return briefly Thursday, before we warm up again Friday. A final cold front will bring the last push of rain late Friday into Saturday morning. Rainfall accumulations will be in the 2 to 3 inch range across the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

Projected rainfall accumulations through late Friday

