Dense fog Friday morning, scattered showers this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Your Friday morning will begin with another round of dense fog through the morning commute. As bad as the fog has been this week, it is at another level this morning as visibility will likely be less than a quarter-mile across much of the region. Use extreme caution on the roads, and give yourself a few extra minutes for your commute time. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for all counties and parishes through 10 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory thorugh 10 a.m. Friday

This is also the warmest morning we’ve had this week as most areas will be in the 50s and low 60s at sunrise. A warm front is moving across the region, and once we break through the fog it will be a warm and muggy day. Mostly cloudy skies will keep our highs a few degrees lower than yesterday, but the humidity will increase, and we’ll feel a light south breeze of 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

If you have any outdoor plans today, don’t expect any rain through sunset. There is a slight chance a few showers will develop across the northern ArkLaTex late tonight and into Saturday morning as our next cold front approaches.

For the weekend, it will remain mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the 70s. There will be some light rain Saturday and Sunday mainly along and north of I-30, but most of us should make it through the weekend without any heavy or steady rainfall. That will change Sunday night as our next cold front moves into the region. A line of showers and thunderstorms will accompany the front Sunday night into early Monday morning. While widespread severe weather isn’t expected, an isolated storm or two could bring high wind or hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ of severe weather in the outlook.

Severe weather outlook Sunday night

Expected rainfall amounts have increased with this system, as we could see half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall overnight with isolated higher amounts.

Potential rainfall accumulations thorugh Sunday night

Cooler air will arrive behind this front bringing highs in the 50s and 60s for much of next week. Another cold front will bring a chance of rain and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday.