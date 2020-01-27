Dense fog Monday morning.. cold front to bring rain and a few storms Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Monday is beginning with patchy to dense fog. Visibility will continue to drop through sunrise, and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m. for much of the I-30 corridor. Even if you are not in the advisory, dense fog will be possible along I-20 and I-49 as well.

Dense Fog Advisory thorugh 10 a.m.


This morning we are in the upper 40s, so you will need a jacket. Wind is calm and we continue to see partly to mostly cloudy skies as Gulf air is drawn in ahead of our next cold front. It will be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day with highs in the low to mid-60s. 

Monday afternoon forecast highs


Our next cold front will bring an increasing chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms as we move through the day tomorrow. No severe weather is expected, but a few storms may bring lightning and brief heavy downpours late in the day.

Rain will taper off Wednesday morning with only isolated rain chances later in the upcoming week. Rainfall accumulations will be in the .50 to .75 inch range, with isolated amounts of up to 1 inch across the northern ArkLaTex. 

Temperatures will cool to normal levels for much of the week, with lows in the 30s and 40s, and highs in the 50s.

