Dense fog this morning, severe storms New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will get a 24-hour break from severe weather, but our next storm system will plow into the region Friday night into Saturday morning bringing the threat of severe weather over the New Year.

The weather obstacle this morning will be dense fog. Light wind, damp ground from yesterday’s rain, and cool temperatures in the 50s are allowing dense fog to develop across the entire ArkLaTex. As of 5 a.m. all of our observation locations are reporting visbility is less than 1 mile. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for all conties and parishes.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday

As we warm up throughout the morning the fog will break and we will likely see partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Once the sun is out it will warm our temperatures quickly as highs will eventually wind up in the 70s and low 80s. The only cool air will be north of I-30 where highs will be in the 60s this aftenroon. A rare break from the breezy conditions will be felt with light wind out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We may have some mist or drizzle within the fog through mid morning, but we will be dry from the late morning through the afternoon. Clouds will slowly build overnight with mostly cloudy, breezy, and very warm weather expected Friday.

Severe storms will be possible as a strong cold front moves into the region Friday night into Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘slight risk’ outlook for areas near and north of I-30 Friday night (the outlook is valid through 6 a.m. Saturday). Scattered severe storms will be possible in the outlook area from 6 p.m. Friday through Friday night. Wind and hail will be the primary threats, but a few tornadoes will be possible as well.

Severe weather outlook Friday evening through sunrise Saturday

This could have major impacts on New Year’s celebratoins as these storms will possibly be occurring during the midnight hour. Make sure you have a way to receive weather warnings, and enable emergency alerts on your mobile phone. You can also download our Weather Authority app.

The strong cold front pushing the storms through the region will be crossing into the I-20 corridor Saturday morning. The severe weather outlook from 6 a.m. until the early afternoon Saturday shifts south with the ‘slight risk’ moving into Arkansas and Louisiana. Storms will mainly be capable of high wind and hail, but if we warm into the 70s Saturday there may be some tornado potential as well. Rainfall accumulations will be 1 to 2 inches north of I-30 with isolated higher amounts, and less than an inch across the remainder of the region.

Severe weather outlook New Year’s Day

The severe weather threat will end Saturday afternoon and then the story will turn into our temperatures falling off a cliff.

Lows Saturday night will be in the 20s, so there will be hard freeze. Protect your plants, pipes, and pets. Sunday will be the coldest day we’ve felt in awhile as highs will be in the low to mid 40s, but a north wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour will bring wind-chill temperatures in the teens Sunday morning, and in the 30s Sunday afternoon. No rain is expected Sunday.

The wind will let up Monday but it will be sunny and chilly with higsh in the 50s.

Great weather takes over midweek as highs will be in the 60s and low 70s under partly cloudy skies next Tuesday and Wednesday.