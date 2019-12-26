Dense fog Thursday morning.. comfortable temperatures.. strong storms possible this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning, and a light south wind off the Gulf is allowing dense fog to set up across much of east Texas and Louisiana. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. as visibility may drop to a quarter-mile or less.

Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday

It may take a while to break through the fog, but once we do it will be another mostly cloudy day a little sunshine squeezing through here and there. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 60s and low 70s for the 3rd straight day.

Thursday forecast highs

Despite the clouds we will not see any raindrops today, so if you are headed to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport you can leave the umbrella at home. As we move into Friday a few light rain showers will be possible before a strong cold front moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

It will be quite warm ahead of the front Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The warm air and shifting winds as the cold front moves in may lead to a threat for some strong to severe storms. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather. The main window for severe weather would be late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. High wind would be the main severe weather threat, but at this point large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Severe weather threat Saturday afternoon through early Sunday mornning

It looks the front will move through quickly, but we may see a lingering shower south of I-20 Sunday morning before a slow clearing through the day. Rainfall accumulations may exceed 1 inch in some areas.

Cooler air will return behind this front with highs dropping into the 50s most areas Sunday. Highs will settle into the 50s for much of New Year’s week. Watching the potential for some rain to move out of the Gulf and impact the southern half of the ArkLaTex New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

