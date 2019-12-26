Dense fog Thursday morning.. comfortable temperatures.. strong storms possible this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s this morning, and a light south wind off the Gulf is allowing dense fog to set up across much of east Texas and Louisiana. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. as visibility may drop to a quarter-mile or less.

Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m. Thursday

It may take a while to break through the fog, but once we do it will be another mostly cloudy day a little sunshine squeezing through here and there. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 60s and low 70s for the 3rd straight day.

Thursday forecast highs

Despite the clouds we will not see any raindrops today, so if you are headed to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport you can leave the umbrella at home. As we move into Friday a few light rain showers will be possible before a strong cold front moves in late Saturday into Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

It will be quite warm ahead of the front Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. The warm air and shifting winds as the cold front moves in may lead to a threat for some strong to severe storms. As of now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather. The main window for severe weather would be late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. High wind would be the main severe weather threat, but at this point large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Severe weather threat Saturday afternoon through early Sunday mornning

It looks the front will move through quickly, but we may see a lingering shower south of I-20 Sunday morning before a slow clearing through the day. Rainfall accumulations may exceed 1 inch in some areas.

Cooler air will return behind this front with highs dropping into the 50s most areas Sunday. Highs will settle into the 50s for much of New Year’s week. Watching the potential for some rain to move out of the Gulf and impact the southern half of the ArkLaTex New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

70° / 54°
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun
Morning fog followed by afternoon sun 10% 70° 54°

Friday

69° / 62°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 69° 62°

Saturday

72° / 53°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 72° 53°

Sunday

61° / 37°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 61° 37°

Monday

60° / 35°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 60° 35°

Tuesday

59° / 40°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 59° 40°

Wednesday

56° / 47°
Showers
Showers 40% 56° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

52°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
63°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

69°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

64°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

56°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

56°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
56°

55°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
55°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

57°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

57°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
57°

57°

7 AM
Showers
40%
57°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories