Dense fog Tuesday morning, scattered storms late, severe weather possible Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A dense fog advisory is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex this morning, as visibility will be less than a quarter-mile in many areas through 10 a.m.

Dense Fog Advisory through 10 a.m.

Temperatures will be in the 50s at sunrise, then warm into the 60s and 70s this afternoon. Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon highs

A warm front will slowly lift north from the Gulf of Mexico today. This will bring an increasing chance of rain showers and isolated storms mainly this afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected, but a few storms could bring lightning and gusty winds. Expect a similar pattern of scattered rainfall Wednesday.

A widespread and steady rain chance will develop Thursday and Friday as our next cold front moves into the region. A line of storms is expected to develop ahead of the advancing cold front during the day Thursday and into Thursday night. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a ‘slight risk’ of severe weather for much of the region. There may be some cloud cover that limits the severe potential, so this outlook isn’t set in stone. Please check for updates in the upcoming days. It appears all hazards could be on the table including high wind, large hail, and isolated tornadoes through Friday morning.

Thursday severe weather risk

Rain will likely taper to an end at some point late Friday, with dry conditions Saturday. Another round of rain is expected Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s this weekend so no severe weather threat is expected with cooler temperatures across the region. 7-day rainfall accumulations will be in the 3-inch range for much of the ArkLaTex.

Rainfall accumulations through next Monday night

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.