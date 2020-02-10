Desoto Parish deputies warn citizens about flooded roadways

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to avoid any flooded roadways in the Stonewall area.

According to DPSO, the roadways that are flooded so far are:

Stanley Road at Church Road

Twin Oaks Road at Highway 171

Missile Base Road at Keithville Kingston Road

Deputies are asking anyone that is traveling near the areas to consider taking another route at this time.

