Two East Arkansas city officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting

Desoto Parish deputies warn citizens about flooded roadways

(Graphic: Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office)

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to avoid any flooded roadways in the Stonewall area.

According to DPSO, the roadways that are flooded so far are:

  • Stanley Road at Church Road
  • Twin Oaks Road at Highway 171
  • Missile Base Road at Keithville Kingston Road

Deputies are asking anyone that is traveling near the areas to consider taking another route at this time.

