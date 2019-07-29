Dierks, AR sets Arkansas rainfall record

Preliminary rainfall data collected by the National Weather Service indicates that Dierks, Arkansas (Howard County) set the all-time Arkansas State daily, Max 24 Hour rainfall for July, and Tropical Remnants rainfall records on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019. This was rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Barry.

A Cooperative Weather Observing station recorded 16.17 inches of rain during a 13 hour period ending at 1:00 pm, July 16th. An additional 0.42 inches associated with the outer bands of what was Barry was recorded in the two days prior (since July 14th), thus establishing a preliminary Arkansas state record for maximum rainfall (16.59 inches) caused by a tropical weather system

Preliminary rainfall totals from T.S. Barry courtesy National Weather Service

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service office in Little Rock shows that the heaviest rain from Barry occurred over the northeastern edge of the ArkLaTex. Areas from central Howard County through northern Hempstead and Nevada Counties received anywhere from six to over sixteen inches of rain.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.