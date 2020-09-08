Don’t expect any major changes in our weather pattern anytime soon

The cool down that was much advertised last week for this week probably will not happen. The threat of rain will begin to increase by the end of the weekend.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy and rather hot day around the ArkLaTex. Rainfall has been rather limited and will likely stay that way into the weekend. Look for a partly cloudy sky Wednesday. Lows Wednesday morning will be above normal for all of the area as we will see temperatures drop into the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will be close to normal. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s over the northern half of the area to the low to middle 90s over the south.

The disturbance that at one time appeared would bring a nice taste of fall later this week will likely stay well to our west. This is due to upper-level high pressure that will be expanding over the southeastern half of the country. As the disturbance begins to move to the east, the ridge will block it from affecting our area as it will move over the top of the ridge through the Upper Midwest. This means that we will likely not see much change in our temperatures through the weekend. Look for daytime highs to remain in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall chances will also remain rather slim through Saturday.

The disturbance mentioned earlier may break down the ridge enough starting Sunday to allow for a slight increase in scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially for the northwestern half of the area. We should see these slightly elevated rain chances continue through the middle of next week. I wouldn’t expect a lot of rain as totals for the next ten days will likely stay below an inch for most of the area.

Models are indicating a slight easing of the heat as we head into the last half of September. Highs could slide into the middle 80s and lows could slide into the low to middle 60s. I will have more details on the long-range weather outlook in tonight’s live update at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren