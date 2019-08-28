Dorian nearing hurricane strength as it approaches Virgin Islands

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we head into Labor Day weekend, all eyes are on Tropical Storm Dorian, which is forecast to become a hurricane soon.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was about 25 miles southeast of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The National Hurricane Center will release a new advisory on Dorian at 2 p.m. EST with an updated location and wind speeds for the system.

Dorian is moving northwest and is expected to keep moving in that direction for the next day or two. The storm is expected to move near the U.S. and the British Virgin Islands, then continue well east of the southeastern Bahamas.

NHC forecasters say Dorian will likely become a hurricane later Wednesday and will continue strengthening the next few days as it moves over the warm Atlantic waters.

Forecast models show an increasing likelihood that Dorian will impact the southeast coast of the United States as a strong hurricane. However, there’s still a large spread among those forecast models ranging from South Florida to almost the Carolinas.

WFLA Meteorologist Ian Oliver in Tampa, Florida and WKRG Meteorologist Thomas Geboy in Mobile, Alabama will have the latest on Tropical Storm Dorian during Wednesday’s “Tracking the Tropics” digital show at 1:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. CDT.

