Severe Weather Tools

Radar

Radar Rainfall Estimates

River Levels and Forecasts

Submit Weather Pics

DOTD states difference in drawdown gates vs flood gates as they close drawdown on Lake Bistineau dam

Weather

by: Jade Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The drawdown gates at the Lake Bistineau dam in south Bossier Parish have been closed, following the recent heavy rainfall, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The closure of the gates is a proactive measure to help prevent damage to the dam due to high water on the lake. The force of the water through the drawdown gates can be detrimental to the structure, resulting in severe damage and future repair costs

“It’s designed to move water more slowly through an extended period of time which is called the ‘draw down’ period. You’re literally drawing down the level of the lake during that period,” said DOTD PIO, Erin Buchanan, “Leaving those gates open during a high water period is not going to significantly affect the impact the level of the lake, because they’re not flood gates. So I think there’s a misconception.”

Carl Hudson is the owner of Our Place Grill & Bar on the lake. She says she’s been there for 14 years. The worst flood they had was back in 2016 when the lake rose up high enough on the land to flood her restaurant. She’s always been worried when it came to severe weather.

“What can you do about Mother nature? Nothing. There’s nothing you can except deal with it,” she said.

She and other neighbors voiced their concerns online, but do understand the difference of a drawdown and a flood gate.

“I understand that part of the reason is because they’re stronger when they’re closed, and they’re afraid to tear them up because they’re old,” said Hudson.

Drawdowns are not engineered to function as flood gates and rushing water due to increased lake levels will have a significant impact on the structure. It could destroy it that could cost up to millions for restructure according to Buchanan.

Hudson sees the regression in living on the lake over the years.

“But I will say this, since we started to have the flood trouble, a lot of people have sold their houses, a lot of people have sold their boats. So it’s not as great to work with as it use to be.”

The drawdown began on July 22, 2019, a date determined by the LA Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries. Lake Bistineau does not have flood gates.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.




Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

53° / 41°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 10% 53° 41°

Thursday

53° / 31°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 53° 31°

Friday

53° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 32°

Saturday

62° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 62° 50°

Sunday

73° / 56°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 73° 56°

Monday

77° / 57°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 77° 57°

Tuesday

60° / 42°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 60° 42°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

8 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

50°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

51°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
49°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

44°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
44°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
43°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

43°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

44°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
44°

46°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

49°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

53°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

50°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
50°

48°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
48°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories