Some drier air will be moving into the ArkLaTex for the next few days. Rain will be limited with our next chance returning briefly Saturday. Next week looks dry with cooler nights and very warm days.

A break from the rain: Scattered showers and thunderstorms returned to parts of the ArkLaTex Wednesday. With a mix of sunshine and clouds, temperatures have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Drier air will begin to invade the area Wednesday night. Futurecast shows that this drier air will quickly bring an end to our rain chances with only a slight chance for a small shower over the southern half of the area Thursday. Most of the ArkLaTex will see a mix of sunshine and clouds and very warm temperatures. Expect a mostly clear sky Thursday night. We will end the work week with a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. Our next and possibly only chance of rain in the next ten days will briefly return to the area Saturday.

Futurecast updated every hour

Cooler nights ahead The return of some drier air will allow overnight temperatures to fall a little more in the coming week. Lows Wednesday night will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will then settle into the mid to upper 60s Thursday and Friday nights. Daytime highs Thursday will return to the upper 80s for most of the area. Long-range models show that the coolest air in months could arrive by the middle of next week. One model shows that we could see lows in the 50s Tuesday morning, but most show that we will probably settle into the low to middle 60s. The drier air will be brought in by a north to northeasterly wind that will settle in for the next several days. By the end of next week, the wind will shift back to the south to southeast bringing an end to our break from the typical summer humidity.

A dry couple of weeks: As I mentioned earlier, we will see a chance for some scattered showers Saturday. Moisture will be rather limited so rainfall totals will be rather light as most of the area will see totals of ¼” or less. It is quite possible that all of next week and next weekend could be totally dry. It is possible that we will have to wait two weeks to see our next best chance of significant rainfall.