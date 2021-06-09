Drier air slowly taking over, heat arrives to close out the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The threat for heavy rain and flash flooding will be coming to an end in most areas today, but we have enough heat and lingering humidity that we may see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms spark up this afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through 7 a.m. in southern Arkansas, with the Watch being canceled for our counties in Texas and Oklahoma. A few rain showers have developed north of the ArkLaTex, so at this point, I think the heavy rain threat has ended for the morning.

Temperatures are very warm, we will likely be in the mid to upper 70s at sunrise with high humidity and mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will be possible in all areas through the early morning commute. The tail end of the system responsible for the heavy rain this week is still close enough to us that it may bring an afternoon shower or thunderstorm mainly across northwest Louisiana and southern Arkansas. We aren’t in the severe weather outlook, but we can’t rule out a high wind gust or brief heavy rain with any thunderstorms that develop this time of the year. This activity will be driven by the heat today so once we reach sunset any rain will end. Futurecast is showing rainfall accumulations of less than an inch in all areas.

Potential rainfall accumulations today through tomorrow

With drier air slowly taking over our temperatures will climb back to their seasonal averages today which is around 90 degrees. The recent rains have our soils saturated and this will keep our humidity levels running very high. This will bring heat index values in the mid-90s today, and maybe closer to 100 degrees this weekend.

High pressure will bring an end to rainfall in most areas Thursday through Saturday, with more sunshine keeping our highs in the 90s through the weekend.

A ‘cool front’ may move in Sunday bringing a chance of shower and thunderstorms. At the moment it doesn’t look like we’ll see any heavy rain. This front may drop our humidity early next week as well with slight rain chances lingering into early next week.

Lake and river levels will continue to run near or above flood stage. The Little River is forecast to be in major flood stage in Oklahoma and Arkansas. You can view the latest lake and river forecasts below.