Expect more sunshine and less rain for the next several days. Temperatures begin to heat up with triple-digits possible early next week. The heat won’t last long as more rain and cooler temperatures return to the ArkLaTex late next week.

Temperatures begin to heat up: A warming trend will begin in the ArkLaTex Friday and we will likely see daytime highs return to more normal levels by the beginning of the weekend. Friday will begin with lows in the low to middle 70s. Highs Friday will warm into the lower 90s. The weekend will get off to a similar start Saturday morning with lows in the middle 70s. Daytime highs Saturday will likely return to the middle 90s. Another front that I will discuss below will end the heat late next week. Highs will likely retreat back to the upper 80s. Lows will ease back into the lower 70s.

Don’t expect much more rain: Futurecast shows that the scattered thundershowers that manage to develop over the ArkLaTex Thursday afternoon will likely end Thursday evening and the clouds will begin to decrease over most of the area Thursday night. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday. An isolated afternoon thundershower will be possible but chances are looking slim and any rain that does develop will likely be near our south of Interstate 20 in NW LA and E TX. The atmosphere will dry out Friday night clearing out the clouds and setting the stage for lots of sunshine this weekend. This dry and hotter pattern will likely continue through Tuesday.

Futurecast updated every hour

More rain next week: Upper-level high pressure that is now centered to our northwest will move closer to our area. This will bring the hotter and drier weather that is expected over the next several days. This ridge will retreat well to the west by the middle of next week as an upper-level low develops over the upper Midwest. This will send a front southward that will bring a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain will begin Tuesday but should be rather low. Rain chances will likely increase Wednesday, reach their peak Thursday, and then decrease next weekend.

Rainfall potential: Long-range models are showing that the heaviest rain during the next ten days will likely be over the southern third of the ArkLaTex where amounts have a good chance of surpassing one inch. Totals will likely be closer to ½” over the rest of the area. Stay tuned!