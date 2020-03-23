Drier weather to return with near-record warmth

Look for the threat of rain to continue through Tuesday although we likely won’t see much more. A dry and warm weather pattern settles in for a few days. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms will likely hold off until Friday night.

Monday was another cloudy and rainy day for much of the ArkLaTex. The rain threat will continue through Tuesday as a cold front moves towards our area. Most of any thunderstorm activity associated with this system will likely stay to the north and east of our area, but thunder will remain a possibility. Most models indicate that rainfall potential for Monday night and Tuesday should be much lighter than what most of the area has received during the past few days.

Once the front eases through our area, the clouds will finally move out giving way to a mix of sunshine and clouds for most of the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will soar thanks to the sunshine. Look for daytime highs Tuesday to return to the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows during this time will also be well above normal. Look for morning temperatures to begin in the 50s Wednesday morning. They will likely rise to the mid to upper 60s by Friday morning.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Another cold front will bring a brief end to our quiet weather pattern. Models show that the front could move through anywhere from Friday evening to late Saturday morning. We will see a round of showers and thunderstorms associated with this front. Severe weather will be a possibility. As of right now, there is still too much model uncertainty to determine the extent of any severe threat and when that threat will be highest. While we will have some storms around the area, the speed at which they will move through the region will limit the amount of rain that we should receive. Consequently, flooding is not expected to be an issue.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

The recent rains have caused a rise in area lakes and rivers. The Red River is expected to crest just below flood stage Tuesday evening. The river could rise to near flood stage at Grand Ecore near Natchitoches later in the week.

–Todd Warren