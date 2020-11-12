Drought Watch

As rainfall becomes less frequent in the ArkLaTex, drought conditions can develop. Each Thursday the National Weather Service releases the Drought Monitor. This is based on an analysis of recent rainfall that has been received around the country. Below is a map of where drought conditions have developed around the ArkLaTex. There are five levels of drought that range from ‘Abnormally Dry’ to ‘Exceptional Drought’.

Here is a short term look at rainfall in our area. The map below shows the percentage of normal rainfall that we have received in the last 30 days. Below normal values will be less than 100% and above normal values will be above 100 percent. This map updates daily.

The map below shows the percentage of normal rainfall that we have received in the past year or 365 days. It also updates daily.

Here is a look at the latest yearly and monthly rainfall totals for both Shreveport and Texarkana.

