Dry and chilly Thursday.. warming trend this weekend.. rain returns for much of next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You can leave the umbrella at home for the first time this week, as we will finally see some sunshine return today.

Off to a cold start this morning as temperatures are in the 30s and low 40s. A breezy north wind is settling in behind yesterday’s cold front, and wind gusts through the noon hour will be in the 20 mile per hour range adding a wind-chill. Take a jacket if you’re spending any time outside. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s.

Thursday forecast

We will have a few clouds linger early in the day, but with dry air moving in a slow reveal of sunshine is expected later this morning and for much of the afternoon leaving us partly cloudy to mostly sunny after the noon hour. No rain is in the forecast today through Saturday.

With the clearing trend continuing tonight it will be a very cold night with temperatures falling below freezing in all areas. Many of you will feel temperatures in the 20s tomorrow morning.

Thursday night into Friday morning low temperatures

Another chilly day with plenty of sun is expected Friday, with clouds and temperatures increasing this weekend.

It will be mostly cloudy Saturday with highs in the low 60s. If you are headed to the Krewe of Centaur parade in Shreveport, it will be dry, but grassy areas around the parade route will be wet due to the heavy rain we have received this week.

We will warm to near 70 degrees Sunday with a few late-day rain showers possible. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to increase next Monday through Wednesday, with some of the rain lingering late into the week. As of now, it looks like rainfall accumulations won’t be too heavy, as forecast models are showing 7-day totals in the 1 to 2-inch range.

Rises on rivers and lakes are expected in the upcoming days due to this week’s heavy rain. Follow this link for river/lake stages: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=SHV

