Dry and comfortable to begin week.. severe weather and heavy rain possible late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the northern ArkLaTex today, it will remain warm along and south of I-20, including Shreveport.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s this morning, so grab a jacket if you are outside before 10 a.m. High temperatures will range from the low 60s along I-30, to the low 70s further south.

Monday afternoon forecast highs

The front is expected to be dry, so we will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Futurecast is showing a stray/isolated shower later today mainly south of I-20.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Cooler air will arrive tonight as lows will fall into the 30s in all areas behind the front overnight.

Monday night into Tuesday morning lows

We will be dry and sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. A slow-moving storm system moving across the country will bring an increasing chance of rain Thursday into Friday. We will be under the threat for severe weather Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are already in the ‘enhanced risk’ outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

High wind, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible. Rain totals Thursday through Saturday may be in the 2 to 4 inch range, with isolated higher amounts possible. There remains some uncertainty with projected rainfall accumulations so check back for updates.