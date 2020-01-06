Dry and comfortable to begin week.. severe weather and heavy rain possible late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will bring cooler temperatures to the northern ArkLaTex today, it will remain warm along and south of I-20, including Shreveport.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s this morning, so grab a jacket if you are outside before 10 a.m. High temperatures will range from the low 60s along I-30, to the low 70s further south.

Monday afternoon forecast highs

The front is expected to be dry, so we will stay mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Futurecast is showing a stray/isolated shower later today mainly south of I-20.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Cooler air will arrive tonight as lows will fall into the 30s in all areas behind the front overnight.

Monday night into Tuesday morning lows

We will be dry and sunny Tuesday and Wednesday. A slow-moving storm system moving across the country will bring an increasing chance of rain Thursday into Friday. We will be under the threat for severe weather Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening. We are already in the ‘enhanced risk’ outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

High wind, large hail, and tornadoes will be possible. Rain totals Thursday through Saturday may be in the 2 to 4 inch range, with isolated higher amounts possible. There remains some uncertainty with projected rainfall accumulations so check back for updates.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 41°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 0% 69° 41°

Tuesday

62° / 35°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 62° 35°

Wednesday

64° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 64° 51°

Thursday

70° / 64°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 70% 70° 64°

Friday

75° / 53°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 75° 53°

Saturday

57° / 35°
Light rain in the morning
Light rain in the morning 60% 57° 35°

Sunday

59° / 47°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 59° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

7 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
46°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
51°

55°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

64°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

66°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

60°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

55°

8 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

9 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

10 PM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

11 PM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

12 AM
Clear
0%
51°

49°

1 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

2 AM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

3 AM
Clear
0%
47°

45°

4 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

6 AM
Clear
0%
43°

