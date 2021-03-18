Dry and slightly below normal temperatures through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today, we have been stuck in the clouds in the ArkLaTex. The sun has tried to peek through the clouds but it has been difficult. The clouds are being pushed to the south because of a strong low-pressure center over the Midwest. In addition to the clouds, Thursday has been a very windy afternoon in the ArkLaTex. A Lake Wind Advisory will expire tonight. The winds are expected to ease up some Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s!

The upcoming weekend will be very nice. Saturday is the Spring Equinox and we will see about twelve hours of light and the same of darkness. Daytime highs will continue their rise back into the 70s for Sunday. Although, we will see clouds and moisture on the increase.

Lows for tonight

Next week, the forecast becomes active again. Active meaning we will see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the ArkLaTex. The first round will arrive Monday night into Tuesday. As the first system moves out, the next shortwave will likely arrive on Wednesday and Thursday. More rain and thunderstorms will be possible for next weekend. In addition to the storms, rainfall amounts may add up. It is possible we could see several inches of rain!

The next seven days