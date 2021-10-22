Dry and warm Friday, severe weather possible late Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We should have some great weather to close out the week, even though it will be warm today a humidity drop in the past 24 hours will make for a comfortable Friday. We have a few chances for severe weather over the next week beginning Sunday evening.

The cool morning air has returned as sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma, near 50 in Texarkana, and in the mid-50s in Shreveport/Bossier.

The great weather will continue through the morning before we reach highs in the low to mid-80s this afternoon, Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures

High-pressure building in behind yesterday’s cold front will keep us mostly sunny to partly cloudy today. No rain is expected but we may see a few passing clouds this morning across the northern ArkLaTex. If you are headed to the high school football games this evening it will be a great night under the lights. Kickoff temperatures for most area games will be in the upper 70s, with 4th quarter and drive home temperatures in the 60s under mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will eventually be in the 50s and low 60s.

Friday evening football forecast

The cold front that moved through yesterday will move back over the region as a warm front tomorrow. This will bring warm and humid weather with Saturday highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel more like Summer than Fall.

We may get a strong sea-breeze push Saturday afternoon as well which could bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms into Texas and Louisiana areas south of I-20. Outdoor plans should be dry in most areas Saturday as well as Sunday.

A strong area of low pressure will drag a cold front across the northern ArkLaTex late Sunday. A window for potentially severe thunderstorms will open during the afternoon, with the most likely arrival of any storms being after sunset Sunday and continuing into early Monday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the northern ArkLaTex in a ‘slight risk’ or level 2 threat meaning a few scattered severe storms will be possible in the outlook area. High wind, hail, and tornadoes will be possible, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat.

Severe weather risk Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning

There remains some uncertainty as to the coverage and timing of the potential severe weather, so keep up with updates throughout the weekend.

Any severe weather threat will come to an end prior to sunrise Monday, with a very warm start to next week bringing highs near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Wednesday. The ingredients for strong to severe storms will be possible with this system as well.

Cooler air will finally bring a return to Fall weather late next week as highs will drop into the 70s and low 80s by next Thursday and Friday. Rainfall accumulations over the next week will be 1 to 1.5 inches in most areas.