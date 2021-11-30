Dry and warmer weather continues until the weekend

Our streak of pleasant weather in the ArkLaTex will continue through the rest of the workweek. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will cool down a little but stay above normal next week.

Tuesday was yet another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Temperatures began in the 40s at most locations and have soared into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. Look for the warming trend to continue Wednesday. We will likely see lows Wednesday morning dip into the mid to upper 40s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will climb into the middle 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. With a very light wind, some patchy fog will be possible. Sunshine will return Wednesday with a few clouds mixed in. We will stay dry Wednesday night with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows Wednesday night will be well above normal in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will get even warmer Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Shreveport’s record high Thursday is 80 degrees. The mix of sunshine and clouds will continue Friday with highs returning to the mid to upper 70s.

Our next shot at some rain will return to the area Friday night and Saturday. A fairly weak cold front will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected at this time and rainfall amounts should be rather light. Temperatures will turn cooler this weekend but will likely stay above normal. Look for highs to return to the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will only fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A second disturbance could bring some rain in the middle of next week. Models continue to vary greatly on how much rain we can expect and when to expect it. Most show that totals will be below an inch. The heaviest model continues to show that a few inches will be possible in spots. Temperatures next week will stay above normal with highs mainly in the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

-Todd Warren