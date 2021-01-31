Dry conditions to remain; next best chance of rain by Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Clouds are beginning to decrease in the region. Temperatures are comfortable in the middle and upper 50s. Although, we are seeing a breezy northwest wind. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 PM. Winds could gust over 20 mph. As the winds begin to relax, we will see nighttime temperatures dropping down near freezing.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Monday will be a nice afternoon with lots of sunshine and mild temperatures. Clouds will increase for Tuesday. An upper ridge of high pressure will keep us dry and mild for the next few days. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

The next best chance of rain will come Thursday and Friday. The main upper low will track to the north of the region. So we will see a few showers Thursday evening and Friday. During this timeframe, the forecast becomes pretty muddled. One model shows the rain exiting Friday and keeping us dry for the weekend. On the flip side, one model shows more rain for Saturday. Both models are agreeing on some very chilly air coming down by next Sunday. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s!

Colder temperatures are on the way
The next seven days

