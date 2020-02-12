Dry & cool weather Thursday & Friday gives way to a dry and warmer weekend..rain returns next week but not as much

Expect a drier weather picture that could last through the weekend. Cool temperatures will stick around through Friday with a nice warming trend beginning this weekend. Rain returns early next week but doesn’t look as heavy as this week’s rain.

Wednesday was another cloudy and wet day around the ArkLaTex. Fortunately, the rain is ending across the area. Radar estimates that the heaviest rain fell over the northwest half of the area where anywhere from three to nearly seven inches occurred. This is causing area lakes and rivers to rise. The Red River in Shreveport is forecast to crest at 28 feet Friday. That’s two feet below flood stage. The river will crest just below flood stage at Grand Ecore north of Natchitoches Saturday.

There’s good news in the forecast in that sunshine will return to the area starting Thursday. Models are now trending drier for the weekend. It now appears that our only threat for rain this weekend will be Saturday night. Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds from Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures will be rather chilly for the next few days. Daytime highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s through Friday. The coldest night of the week will be Thursday night when lows dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Above normal temperatures will return to the area Saturday and will likely stick around through Tuesday. Look for daytime highs to return to the low to mid-70s by the end of the weekend. Overnight lows will slowly return to the 40s and 50s.

The threat for rain will return starting Monday. We could see the chance for rain stick around through all of next week. However, we probably won’t see rainfall amounts nearly as high as this week’s rain. Models show that another inch or so should be a reasonable expectation. As of right now, the severe weather threat next week looks rather low despite some rather warm temperatures for this time of year.

Temperatures will turn cooler late next week as highs should retreat to the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight lows will ease into the upper 30s to low 40s.

-Todd Warren