Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Dry for a few more days, rain and thunderstorms return this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The pleasant weather we experienced yesterday will continue today and Friday. As we move into the weekend our next cold front will arrive bringing a round of rain and thunderstorms Sunday, with rain likely to continue into next week as this front stalls across the region.

Little change to the weather pattern expected today. Temperatures will be cool but comfortable in the 50s early this morning, before warming into the low 80s in all areas this afternoon. Humidity will remain low, and wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday forecast high temperatures

We are expecting another cold front will roll across the ArkLaTex this afternoon and evening. Ahead of the front, we may see an isolated rain shower mainly north of I-30 in Texas or Oklahoma. This would include Franklin, Titus, Red River, and McCurtain counties. If any rain managed to reach the ground it would only result in trace accumulations. Given the dry air in place in all areas, we should continue to see lots of sun today, with the front bringing partly cloudy skies at times.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

It will be another wonderful weather day Friday. After starting out in the 50s, highs will wind up in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies with low humidity.

We will start to feel some changes this weekend. Saturday a south wind off the Gulf will draw warm and humid air into the region ahead of our next cold front. We will likely stay dry Saturday with increasing clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday will bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. We may start out Mother’s Day dry in some areas, but the front will eventually lead to rain and thunderstorms in all areas by the afternoon and evening. As of now the threat for severe weather looks low, but we may have a few ingredients for a strong storm or two to develop and bring some high wind or hail.

This cold front will stall across the region early next week. This will lead to multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday. The front may be far enough south Monday to keep some areas out of the rain early in the week, but as the front moves back north Tuesday widespread rain and thunderstorms will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecast models are in decent agreement that we will see the rain end Wednesday bringing drier conditions by the end of next week.

Given the multiple rounds of rain and storms, we are on the lookout for heavy rain. Accumulations will likely be in the 2 to 3-inch range in many areas, with isolated amounts exceeding 4 inches. The ‘bullseye’ of heaviest rain will shift around in future outlooks as we draw closer to Sunday, so check back for updates.

Potential rainfall accumulations Sunday through next Wednesday

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss