Dry Monday, rain and thunderstorms return for the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will feel a rapidly changing weather pattern in the next 24 hours that will eventually bring the return of rainfall and higher humidity throughout the week.

Your Monday morning will feel great, as sunrise temperatures will be in the low 60s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. The biggest change today will be the returning humidity which will arrive due to a south breeze of 10 miles per hour kicking in off the Gulf Of Mexico. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Dry weather is expected today, but mid and upper-level clouds will increase leaving us partly to mostly cloudy later this afternoon into this evening. A warm front is forecast to move off the Gulf and through the ArkLaTex overnight, and it will bring some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow. This will be the start of what will be a stormy pattern throughout the week.

The warm front moving through overnight will bring a big change to our mornings this week. The increase in humidity behind this front will lead to morning clouds and warmer temperatures, as lows throughout the week will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Comfortable, but we won’t have that same cool and crisp feeling in the mornings that we have enjoyed for the past week.

Forecast low temperatures tonight into Tuesday morning

There will be a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday, but the majority of the rainfall will arrive Wednesday and Thursday. An area of low-pressure now in the Four Corners region of the western United States will roll towards the ArkLaTex midweek. This will bring scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. It won’t be a washout, but coverage of rainfall will be high each afternoon. These should be typical thunderstorms that bring brief heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds, but no organized severe weather is expected.

Another area of low pressure is expected to develop behind this which will keep slight to scattered rain chances going Friday through Sunday. 7-day rainfall accumulations are expected to average between 1 and 2 inches, with isolated amounts in the 3-inch range. Given the dry weather over the past few weeks, no flash flooding is expected as the dry ground should be able to soak up this rainfall without any major runoff issues.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next weekend

The increase in rain and cloud cover will cool our daytime highs into the low and mid-80s for much of the week.