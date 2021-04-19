Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Dry through Thursday, heavy rain possible Friday into Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You will have to deal with some unseasonably chilly mornings this week, but the afternoon weather will be near perfect through at least Thursday. The big pattern change looks to be headed our way Friday/Saturday as the threat for thunderstorms and heavy rain returns to close out the week. 

Headed outside before 10 a.m.? A jacket would be the recommended armor as temperatures at sunrise will be in the 40s, and possibly the upper 30s across the northern ArkLaTex.

After we get through the chilly early morning hours, great weather will take over after 10 a.m. Expect mostly sunny skies through the morning. We will see an increase in mid and upper-level clouds this afternoon but our temperatures will comfortably settle into the low and mid-70s for highs later today. Wind will be light and out of the northwest at 5 miles per hour, with very low humidity. No rain is expected. 

Tuesday will be an enjoyable day as well, as a returning south breeze pushes highs into the mid and upper 70s in East Texas and Louisiana. A cold front arriving in the afternoon may hold some areas north of I-30 in the 60s. This dry cold front is not expected to bring any rain but it will bring another shot of cold air midweek. We could push record lows Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 30s, before warming into the 60s Wednesday afternoon, then returning to the 70s Thursday. 

Potential rainfall Friday into Saturday


The big pattern change occurs Friday into Saturday. There is reasonable agreement with a slow-moving storm system developing Friday which would bring an increase in rain and thunderstorms to close out the week. The lingering cold front draped across the region Saturday could lead to another round of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. There may be some threat for severe weather, but it doesn’t look to be significant or widespread at this point. The bigger issue may be for heavy rainfall with some 2 to 4-inch accumulations possible in 48 hours between Friday and Saturday.

