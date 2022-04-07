Temperatures will stay below normal through Friday with lots of wind. Much warmer air returns this weekend. We could see several rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms early next week with the potential for some very heavy rain.

Peak wind gusts since midnight

A mild Friday & much warmer weekend: Thursday has been a rather mild and windy day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 40s over most of the area. Thanks to the gusty northwesterly wind, we have struggled to warm into the 60s and low 70s. We will see similar conditions Friday. It will be a little cooler Friday morning with lows in the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs Friday afternoon will only warm into the mid to upper 60s. That’s nearly 10 degrees below normal. Warmer air will quickly return this weekend as the wind shifts around to the south and southwest. Expect highs Saturday to return to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Highs Sunday will soar into the low to middle 80s.

Friday’s forecast

The sunshine continues: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Thursday night. We will stay mostly sunny Friday with a few clouds mixed in. It will stay dry this weekend with lots of sunshine Saturday, a partly cloudy sky Saturday night with a few late-night low clouds, and a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday. The weather begins to go downhill starting Monday. More on that later.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

No, this isn’t March: We have experienced some rather windy conditions over the past few days and that will continue. Friday we will see much of the same with a northwesterly wind of close to 20 mph. Gusts will approach 30 mph. The wind will briefly ease Saturday and increase starting Sunday. From Sunday through Wednesday we will see a south wind of 15 to 20 mph. Sounds more like March than April.

Potential wind gusts Friday

A streak of sunshine to a streak of storms: The streak of sunshine will end Monday as a rather slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms returns to the ArkLaTex. The rain threat will increase Tuesday, Wednesday, and possibly Thursday. With plenty of moisture in place from the Gulf of Mexico and temperatures in the low 80s, severe weather will be possible during this entire period. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that most of the area could see scattered reports of severe weather from Monday night through Wednesday night. All threats will be possible.

Severe weather potential in the next week

Rain potential through Easter weekend

Lots of rain: Given how long the threat of thunderstorms will last, it’s no surprise that we could see some rather impressive rainfall totals over parts of the ArkLaTex. Most of the area will see anywhere from one to two inches of rain. Most models indicate that parts of the area could receive more than four inches. We will finally take a break from the rain next Friday and Saturday. Given our history of severe weather on Easter, it’s not shocking that more storms could return just in time for Easter Sunday, although that is not set in stone. Stay Tuned!