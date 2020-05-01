Dry weather continues through Monday with warm temperatures and more humidity..a few thunderstorms possible Tuesday

Look for the dry weather pattern to continue through Monday. Temperatures will stay above normal with an increase in humidity. We’ll see two chances for showers and thunderstorms next week.

Friday was another quiet day of weather around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were above normal thanks to plenty of sunshine and a breezy south wind. Look for both to stick around through Monday. With an increase in moisture in our area, we will start to see a few low clouds develop late at night that will give way to a partly cloudy sky for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Look for lows to continue to warm up during this period. By Monday, lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs will stay rather steady in the mid to upper 80s.

Our next cold front is still scheduled to move into our area Tuesday. This front will likely bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The chance for severe weather is looking low but given the amount of moisture that will be in place, can’t totally be ruled out. I wouldn’t expect to see too much rain as most of the area will likely receive less than a half-inch of rain.

Wednesday and Thursday should be rather pleasant with a return of some sunshine. Look for highs to cool to the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will cool to the 50s.

Our second chance for some showers and thunderstorms will return to the area for Friday and Friday night. Once again severe weather looks unlikely at this point, but again can’t totally be ruled out. As of right now, it appears that this system should move on through and that most of Mother’s Day weekend could be dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 63°

Saturday

85° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 85° 66°

Sunday

85° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 85° 66°

Monday

87° / 69°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 87° 69°

Tuesday

86° / 61°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 86° 61°

Wednesday

81° / 58°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 58°

Thursday

81° / 62°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

83°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

77°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
77°

74°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
67°

66°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

66°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

83°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

