Dry weather continues through the weekend with hot days and mild nights

Another surge of drier air has invaded the ArkLaTex and will make for a pleasant weekend for this time of year. Daytime temperatures will be above-normal with below-normal temperatures likely at night. Rain is now looking more promising for the middle of next week.

Thursday has been another sunny day around the ArkLaTex. We had a wide range of temperatures to start the day with lows that ranged from the mid to upper 50s north to the upper 60s to lower 70s south. Temperatures this afternoon have warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday night will be a rather cool night for this time of year. Much of the area will see lows in the 50s. Shreveport will likely dip into the low 60s. In case you are wondering, record lows for this time of year are in the low to middle 50s. Highs Friday will be a little warmer, again thanks to the dry air. Look for highs in the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows quiet weather for the next several days. Expect a clear sky tonight that will combine with the dry air and light wind to allow temperatures to cool well below normal. We will once again see plenty of sunshine Friday. Expect a clear sky again Friday night with nearly perfect conditions for high school football. The sunshine will likely stick around through the weekend. Lows this weekend will stay below normal in the 60s. Daytime highs will warm into the middle 90s.

Our weather pattern will begin to change next week. We could have enough moisture back into the area to give us a small chance of rain Monday. Another disturbance will move across the middle of the country during the middle of the week. This will increase the threat of rain Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Thanks to more clouds and possibly some rain, it will become warmer at night and a little cooler during the day. Lows will warm into the lower 70s. Daytime highs will ease into the upper 80s to lower 90s. The rain threat will likely decrease and we will likely settle back into a drier weather pattern by next weekend.

A quick look at the tropics shows rather quiet conditions for the Gulf and Caribbean for most of the next week. The National Hurricane Center now indicates that a weak disturbance over the western Caribbean will have a low chance of development as it moves into the SW Gulf of Mexico by this weekend or early next week. We will have to keep an eye on this disturbance as it is possible that it could move north through Texas and increase our rainfall potential next week.

–Todd Warren