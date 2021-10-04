Dry weather continues with near-normal temperatures

We will continue to see a dry weather pattern that will last through this weekend. Temperatures will continue to be near normal with a warming trend late in the week. Rain will be possible early next week.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex today with some clouds mixing in this afternoon. Temperatures across most of the area began in the low to middle 60s. We have warmed into the middle 80s Monday afternoon. Expect similar temperatures Tuesday. We will once again dip to near-normal levels Monday night as overnight lows settle into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Look for daytime highs Tuesday afternoon in the middle 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a mostly clear sky Monday night. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday. I can’t totally rule out a small brief shower, but the vast majority of the area will stay dry. Any clouds Tuesday afternoon will give way to a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. We should see plenty of sunshine once again Wednesday with near-normal temperatures.

A look at the weather pattern shows a large upper-level area of low pressure that will settle to the northeast of our area. It is the reason that the pop-up shower will be possible Tuesday. It is also the reason why temperatures will be close to normal. This disturbance will begin to move away from our area later in the week. It will be replaced with an upper-level ridge of high pressure that will keep us dry and bring warmer temperatures late this week and this weekend. This ridge will also work to keep most of any rain to the north of the ArkLaTex. It will be possible that a disturbance moving along the top of the ridge could move close enough to bring a chance of rain to the northern half of the area early next week. A second disturbance could also bring a slight chance of rain later in the week. At the very least, we will see an increase in humidity that will bring more clouds. Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren