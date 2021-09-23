Dry weather continues with normal temperatures by the weekend

Look for the sunshine to stick around for the next several days with a warming trend. Our next chance of rain returns by the middle of next week. Next week will end with slightly cooler temperatures.

Thursday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. This afternoon we have warmed into the low to middle 80s. We will see a gradual warming trend over the next several days. Look for another cool night Thursday night. Temperatures Friday morning will settle into the low to middle 50s. We will see daytime highs Friday afternoon mainly in the middle 80s. That warming trend will continue into the beginning of next week. Highs by Monday will return to near 90. Overnight lows will gradually warm to the middle 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will stay dry for the next several days. Look for a clear sky once again Thursday night. Friday will feature a mostly sunny sky with just a few clouds late Friday and Friday night mainly over the northern half of the area. We will begin the weekend Saturday with plenty of sunshine. We will likely start to see a few clouds mixing in with the sunshine Sunday.

Our next chance of rain will likely hold off until the middle of next week. A disturbance will eventually settle over the southern plains. This system will bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. That threat of rain will decrease Thursday. We will likely close next week with the return of some sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. By the middle of the week, overnight lows will warm into the upper 60s and then cool back to the low to middle 60s by next weekend. Daytime highs will likely settle into the middle 80s.

The latest longer-range models continue to disagree on how much rain we should expect. Most show rainfall potential of around ½” during the next ten days. If we do get that ½”, it would be about half of what is typical for a ten-day period in our area for this time of year. It also looks promising that we could end September with less than half of our normal rainfall for the month. Drought conditions are slowly starting to develop over the western and southwestern edges of the ArkLaTex. You can see the latest Drought Monitor and recent rainfall here.

With La Nina continuing to intensify, the outlook for winter shows that the recent dry weather could continue through the upcoming winter. That means that we could see drought conditions continue to develop and increase. We do not have any burn bans in effect for our area, but that could change in the coming months. I have created a page on our website here that you can check the latest monthly and yearly rainfall on drought conditions. This page is updated daily and will also contain a link to our Burn Ban page if and when they are issued. It appears that these conditions could worsen in the coming months as the winter is looking warmer and drier than normal. See the details in my winter outlook here.

–Todd Warren