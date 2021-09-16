Dry weather for most areas today, more rain Friday through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remnants of what was once Hurricane, Tropical Storm, and Tropical Depression Nicholas are southeast of the ArkLaTex this morning, making for a tricky forecast today. It looks like most areas will be dry, but we can’t rule out a few spotty showers this afternoon. There will be a higher chance for rain each afternoon Friday through Sunday.

The temperatures feel great again this morning, if you’re out and about in the hours near sunrise we will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a light north breeze. It won’t be as breezy today with a sustained northeast wind of 10 miles per hour this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

The temperatures will be dependent on the cloud cover today. It looks to stay mostly cloudy across the southern half of the ArkLaTex where highs may wind up in the low 80s in some spots. Areas along and north of I-20 will see partly to mostly cloudy conditions with the added sun in these areas boosting the northern ArkLaTex into the upper 80s.

The rainfall forecast today is a tricky one. The remnants of Nicholas now along the Louisiana coast will move slowly north over the next 2 to 3 days. We are likely to see a few rain showers move into northwest Louisiana at some point this morning or afternoon, but they will have to overcome a lot of dry air in the upper levels. If any rain falls today accumulations will be light.

As the remnants of Nicholas move closer to us tomorrow there will be a higher chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The system will be skirting the eastern edge of the ArkLaTex through Louisiana and Arkansas, so rain is most likely in these areas, but it can’t be ruled out in Texas and Oklahoma as well.

The weekend mornings will be dry, but there is a decent chance of scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. This should keep our temperatures below 90 degrees as highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.

The chance of rain will continue into next week. We have a cold front on the way in the Tuesday/Wednesday timeframe that will bring another cooldown by midweek.