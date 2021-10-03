Dry weather pattern settles in and will likely last for more than a week

Drier air is settling into the ArkLaTex and has started what will likely be an extended period of dry weather.  Temperatures will stay warm in the week ahead with slightly above-normal temperatures.

Sunday has been a rather pleasant day around the ArkLaTex.  The day began with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.  That rain has given way to some sunshine for most of the area for most of the day.  Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and have warmed into the mid to upper 80s. Thanks to some drier air, we will start to see cooler temperatures at night.  Lows Monday morning will likely be in the low to middle 60s around the area.  We will see lows dip into the upper 50s to lower 50s by the middle of the week.  Daytime highs will likely ease into the low to middle 80s Monday and will likely stay there through the first half of the week.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see a mostly clear sky Sunday night and a mix of sunshine and clouds during the day Monday.  Look for a clear sky once again Monday night.  That will be followed by another dry day Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.  

A large upper-level low that will stall to our east will be responsible for keeping the dry air in place and for keeping temperatures near normal.  It will gradually move northeast late in the week and be replaced by an area of upper-level high pressure.  This ridge will likely keep us dry through next weekend as disturbances approaching from the west will be sent over the top of the ridge keeping rain to our north.  This ridge will also warm us up.  Look for highs to return to the upper 80s and possibly low 90s by next weekend.  Overnight lows will warm to the mid to upper 60s. We may have to wait until the middle of next week to see the chance of rain return. 

 –Todd Warren  

