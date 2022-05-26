SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A dry weather pattern will take over for the next week. You will find the temperatures pleasant today and tomorrow before the 90-degree heat returns over Memorial Day weekend.

Pleasant morning and warm afternoon today: Temperatures have fallen nicely behind yesterday’s cold front and if you are able to get outside prior to 8 a.m. temperatures will be in the 50s. There is a light breeze making it feel cool. Look out for the wind later today, gusts will be as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour out of the west and southwest late this morning through the afternoon. High temperatures will wind up in the low to mid-80s, with a few clouds holding the northern ArkLaTex in the upper 70s. The clouds are wrapping around an area of low pressure to our north. Most areas will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

A few more cool nights: The calendar tells us we won’t have too many nights in the 50s between now and the Fall months, so if you want to feel the cool air, tomorrow morning and Saturday morning may be one of our final opportunities to do so. Lows tonight will be in the 50s, with the wind dropping below 10 miles per hour. Friday won’t be as windy, and highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning

Heat returns Memorial Day weekend: Temperatures will return to near normal Saturday in the upper 80s and low 90s, and the mostly sunny to the partly cloudy pattern will continue. The heat will build Sunday as high pressure strengthens and pushes a few areas into the mid-90s. Humidity will remain at tolerable levels through Saturday, but we will likely feel it increase Sunday into Memorial Day.

Memorial Day will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. The dry pattern will stay through at least Wednesday, before a chance of scattered rain and storms returns late next week.