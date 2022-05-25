Fortunately, the ArkLaTex missed out on the severe weather Tuesday night. With the disturbance responsible for the rain moving out, expect an extended period of dry weather to begin. Above-normal temperatures return by the weekend.

High temperatures so far today

A couple of pleasant days: The threat of rain will be wrapping up around the ArkLaTex. We will see a couple more days of below-normal temperatures. Expect a couple of cool nights for this time of year to close out the workweek. Lows Thursday and Friday morning will likely be in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures Thursday will range from the mid to upper 70s over the northern third of the area where we should see more clouds. The rest of the area will likely climb into the lower 80s thanks to more sunshine. The week will end with highs in the low to middle 80s Friday.

Sunshine returns: Futurecast shows that we could see a scattered shower over the eastern half of the area Wednesday evening. Other than that, rain will be hard to come by for a while. Clouds will decrease over much of the area Wednesday night. We will likely see plenty of sunshine over E TX and NW LA Thursday. Expect more clouds over SW AR, SE OK, and the northern part of NE TX closer to the main upper-level low that will be passing to our north. All of the area will clear out Thursday night and will see plenty of sunshine Friday and for the Memorial Day weekend.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

A taste of summer returns: Longer-range models show that upper-level high pressure will develop over the middle of the country in the coming days. This ridge will migrate a little to the east by early next week and then migrate back over our area next week. This will set up an extended period of hot and dry weather. Highs will likely return to the lower 90s by the end of the weekend. Lows will warm back into the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will likely continue to see highs in the 90s and lows in the 70s through all of next week.



Rain? What rain? Most long-range models indicate that we will be hard-pressed to see any rain. Global models show rainfall totals of 1/4″ of an inch or less. Ensembles, which tend to sometimes want to run to what’s normal are showing amounts of around one inch. Right now I expect to see totals of less than 1/2″ which would be less than 1/3 of our normal rainfall for a ten-day period.