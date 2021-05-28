Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Dry weather settles in for most of the Memorial Day weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry through the Memorial Day weekend with cooler temperatures.  The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday and could last through next weekend.

Friday was a mostly cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex.  The thunderstorms that moved across the ArkLaTex Thursday night have moved to the south of our area. Temperatures Friday afternoon have warmed into the low to middle 80s.  Expect cooler temperatures to settle in for the holiday weekend.  Lows Saturday morning will dip into the low to middle 60s.  Daytime highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. 

Futurecast shows that we will have a chance for some showers late Friday night into Saturday morning over the southwestern half of the area.  The rain that does develop will likely end Saturday morning and clouds will begin to decrease late Saturday afternoon and evening.  Expect a clear sky Saturday night with lots of sunshine Sunday and Memorial Day.  Temperatures Sunday morning will be well below normal as we fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Daytime highs Sunday should recover into the lower 80s.  Memorial Day will see temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s.  Highs Monday will be warmer as we climb into the low to middle 80s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Another upper-level trough will develop to the west of the ArkLaTex by the first of next week.  This will increase the clouds over our area Monday night.  The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the area beginning Tuesday.  This pattern will be slow to change.  As more upper-level low pressure develops over the middle of the country, we will likely see the chance of rain continue through next weekend and into the following week. Daytime temperatures next week will likely be slightly below normal thanks to the clouds and rain.  Highs will mainly be in the middle 80s.  Overnight lows will be near or slightly above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

The Red River will continue to run rather high for the next few weeks.  There has been no change in the latest crest on the river at Shreveport.  The river is expected to crest at 28 feet this weekend and stay there into next week.  The river is forecast to crest slightly above flood stage north of De Kalb.  

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss