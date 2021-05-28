Dry weather settles in for most of the Memorial Day weekend

Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry through the Memorial Day weekend with cooler temperatures. The chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Tuesday and could last through next weekend.

Friday was a mostly cloudy and warm day around the ArkLaTex. The thunderstorms that moved across the ArkLaTex Thursday night have moved to the south of our area. Temperatures Friday afternoon have warmed into the low to middle 80s. Expect cooler temperatures to settle in for the holiday weekend. Lows Saturday morning will dip into the low to middle 60s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Futurecast shows that we will have a chance for some showers late Friday night into Saturday morning over the southwestern half of the area. The rain that does develop will likely end Saturday morning and clouds will begin to decrease late Saturday afternoon and evening. Expect a clear sky Saturday night with lots of sunshine Sunday and Memorial Day. Temperatures Sunday morning will be well below normal as we fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Daytime highs Sunday should recover into the lower 80s. Memorial Day will see temperatures begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs Monday will be warmer as we climb into the low to middle 80s.

Another upper-level trough will develop to the west of the ArkLaTex by the first of next week. This will increase the clouds over our area Monday night. The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return to the area beginning Tuesday. This pattern will be slow to change. As more upper-level low pressure develops over the middle of the country, we will likely see the chance of rain continue through next weekend and into the following week. Daytime temperatures next week will likely be slightly below normal thanks to the clouds and rain. Highs will mainly be in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will be near or slightly above normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The Red River will continue to run rather high for the next few weeks. There has been no change in the latest crest on the river at Shreveport. The river is expected to crest at 28 feet this weekend and stay there into next week. The river is forecast to crest slightly above flood stage north of De Kalb.

–Todd Warren