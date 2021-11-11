Dry weather settles in for the next week

Happy Veterans Day! The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex today will likely stick around through most of next week. A quick shot of cooler air moves in to start the weekend. Highs could hit 80 degrees by the middle of next week. Rain could return to the area by next Thursday.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Thursday in the wake of the thunderstorms that moved through the area Wednesday night. Temperatures began in the mid to upper 50s and have climbed into the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. It will be cooler Friday morning as lows will likely dip into the middle 40s. Look for daytime highs to return to the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Futurecast shows that we will likely see a clear sky tonight. Most of the area will see lots of sunshine Friday. Another front will likely produce some clouds over the northern edge of the area Friday. Rain is looking unlikely but a brief period of light rain will be possible over the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. Look for a mostly clear sky Friday night. Sunshine will return this weekend and will likely stick around through the middle of next week.

The weekend will begin with a surge of cooler air. Lows Saturday morning will dip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs Saturday will struggle to approach 60 degrees. The cooldown won’t last very long. We will likely see highs warm back into the 70s Sunday and warm to near 80 degrees by Wednesday. Overnight lows will also warm back into the 50s. This warmup will occur ahead of our next disturbance that could bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night and Thursday. A second disturbance could bring more rain for next weekend.

