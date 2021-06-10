Dry weather settles in until Sunday with plenty of heat and humidity

Don’t look for much relief from the heat and high humidity. The chance of scattered thunderstorms will return Sunday with limited rainfall. Slightly cooler and drier air settles in late next week.

Thursday was a partly cloudy, hot, and very humid day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the middle 70s and have soared back to the low to middle 90s. Combine that heat with the high humidity and you get heat index values in the 100 to 105 degree range. We will stay hot and very humid for the next several days. Temperatures Friday will once again begin in the middle 70s. Look for daytime highs Friday afternoon to return to the low to middle 90s.

Futurecast shows that the vast majority of the area will stay dry tonight with a partly cloudy sky. We will once again see a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday with not much rain to worry about. The weekend will begin where the workweek left off. Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and very humid with lows in the middle 70s and highs in the middle 90s.

A weak disturbance will float over our area Sunday and will bring a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. While we could see a few areas of locally heavy rain, most of the area will see rainfall totals of less than ½”.

The upper-level ridge will then build back over the ArkLaTex and will keep any rain in our area very isolated. Temperatures next week will stay rather, but we will see slightly cooler temperatures with highs easing into the upper 80s to lower 90. Overnight lows will slip into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms could increase by next weekend. It still appears that we could see a tropical system develop somewhere over the western Gulf of Mexico by this time. The chance of this happening looks to be rather slim. Chances are even slimmer that it would impact our area. However, given how saturated the ArkLaTex currently is, we will need to keep an eye on the Gulf late next week.

–Todd Warren