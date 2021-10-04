Dry weather through the weekend with warm afternoons

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are rolling into the new week with a new weather pattern, and it’s one I think most of us will enjoy for several days.

The cool mornings have returned! Sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s under clearing skies with a very light north breeze. This north wind behind our weekend cold front is pumping dry and comfortable air into the ArkLaTex which is dropping our humidity. Any time we have dry air overhead we see a big temperature swing as highs will wind up in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Wind will be out of the north at 10 miles per hour for much of the day.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

There is an area of low pressure that will move east of us in the upcoming days, typically these lows lead to a chance of rain, but with the dry air locked in, I doubt we will see any showers develop in the ArkLaTex. We may see a few clouds pass through making the skies partly cloudy at times, but we will likely stay dry throughout the week.

The cool mornings will be here through the weekend as we will be in the 50s and 60s in the early morning hours each day. Low humidity will keep our afternoons comfortable through at least Thursday with highs in the mid-80s during this stretch.

Forecast low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning

A strong ridge of high pressure will build overhead late this week and into the weekend reinforcing the dry weather pattern. A south wind will build off the Gulf by Friday and this will result in higher humidity Friday through Sunday. We will fee some ‘heat’ during this 3 day stretch with highs near 90 each day, and the humidity making it feel like it’s in the mid to upper 90s.

Thankfully the heatwaves will be shorter now that we’re in October, and it looks like a weak cold front may move in late Sunday into next Monday, bringing our next cool down, as well as our next chance of rain.