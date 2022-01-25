The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex will stick around through the weekend. After a cooler Wednesday, a warming trend will begin with above-normal temperatures returning by the end of the weekend. Heavy rain will be possible next week.

Dry weather returned to the ArkLaTex Tuesday as clouds have given way to lots of sunshine. Temperatures Tuesday morning began in the low to middle 40s over most of the area with several areas of fog. Thanks to the return of the sunshine, afternoon temperatures have returned to the middle 50s. It will be much colder Tuesday night thanks to the lack of clouds and a northeasterly wind. Temperatures Wednesday morning will begin in the mid to upper 20. Highs Wednesday will be cooler as we will struggle to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Futurecast shows that we will stay clear Tuesday night and see plenty of sunshine Wednesday. Look clouds to increase Wednesday night as an upper-level disturbance approaches from the west. There is a very small chance that we could see a light mix of winter precipitation Wednesday night over the northern edge of the area. Thursday we will see a mix of lots of clouds and a little bit of sunshine. The clouds will move out Thursday night and sunshine will return for Friday and the weekend.

We will likely stay rather cool with below-normal temperatures through Friday. Highs will remain in the 50s and overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s. We will warm above normal by the end of the weekend as highs return to the 60s. We will likely see highs remain in the 60s through most of next week.

Our next best chance of rain will likely hold off until the middle of next week. Clouds will return to the area next Monday. Rain will begin to move into the area Tuesday and reach its peak Tuesday night and Wednesday. It is possible that we could see the rain linger into next Thursday. Given the duration of the rain, models are in pretty good agreement that most of the area could receive at least an inch of rain with much heavier totals possible.