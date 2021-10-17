Dry weather to continue with a warming trend

A dry and warmer weather pattern will settle in for most of the next week. Temperatures will return to the 80s and likely stay there through the middle of next week. Our next best chance of rain will hold off until the middle of next week.

Sunday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began at the coolest level of the season so far with lows in the low to middle 40s. Afternoon temperatures will have returned to the low to middle 70s. We will begin a warming trend that will continue through Thursday. Lows Monday morning will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will likely warm to the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon.

Futurecast shows that we will likely continue to stay dry. Look for a mostly clear sky Sunday night with a few high clouds streaming over the area. We will continue to see lots of sunshine Monday. Expect to see a few more clouds Monday night. We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday as the dry weather pattern will continue.

It will continue to warm up through Thursday as daytime highs will gradually return to the middle 80s. Overnight lows will gradually return to the low to middle 60s. We will see a weak front move through the area Thursday and will bring a very small chance of rain. Temperatures will not cool down that much behind the front. Daytime highs will remain in the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will briefly return to the mid to upper 50s.

Next weekend is looking warm and dry with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs will likely be in the middle 80s. This dry weather pattern will continue until we get to the middle of next week when a stronger disturbance moves across the middle of the country. We could see more normal temperatures behind this system to close out the month of October.

-Todd Warren